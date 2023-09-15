Huma Qureshi, who has explored mediums and genres in films, is all set to explore something new. She is all set to turn author with her debut fantasy novel, ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero.’ Qureshi is expected to have weaved a tale which combines magic, wonder, and intense passion.

Taking inspiration from her own journey as an outsider making a mark in the glamorous world of Indian cinema, her journey from Delhi to the film industry, Qureshi wanted to create a novel that inspires many. Sharing details of her journey in her recent post on social media, Huma Qureshi launched her debut book saying, “Finally the cat is out of the bag !! Super excited to share the announcement of my debut novel : ‘Zeba - An Accidental Superhero’ with @harpercollinsin .. and a massive shoutout to my agency @asuitableagency … Been working on this for the past 2 years and everyone around me knows how much this means to me <3 Book out in Dec 2023 . Comments below will be seen as a vote of interest to buy the book ;-)”

Speaking about her debut book, she said, "I've learned that accepting who you are, with all your quirks and uniqueness, is the most empowering journey one can embark on. We live in a world that needs diversity, and every individual's story is a piece of that beautiful mosaic. Stories of fierce women are not just the need of the hour; they are the timeless tales that inspire generations, reminding us that strength and resilience know no boundaries. We need these stories to remind ourselves that we, too, can be the heroes of our own lives. This novel is deeply personal and it puts out there the rawest, most unfiltered version of me."

From what we hear, Huma Qureshi’s ‘Zeba - An Accident Superhero’ is expected to be a story of heroism, transformation, and the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity.

