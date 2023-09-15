Aditya Chopra is the Stan Lee of the Indian Cinematic Universe as he has managed to do what no one could in the last 25 years. As a sub-set of the Indian Cinematic Universe, Aditya Chopra has started his own YRF Spy Universe, which represents Indian Cinema at the global level. He is now all set to take things a notch higher. According to our highly placed sources at YRF, Aditya Chopra is all set to give a joint narration of Tiger vs. Pathaan to Salman Khan, the Iron Man of Spy Universe, and Shah Rukh Khan, the Captain America of Spy Universe.

The joint narration will take place soon at Yash Raj Studios. "Aditya Chopra is clear from the start to keep the entire film transparent. He wants both Salman and SRK to show faith in his vision of making India's biggest action film. To avoid any sort of conflict or ego-issues, the first narration of Tiger Vs Pathaan will take place at YRF Studios and not at Galaxy Apartment or Mannat," a trade source informed Bollywood Hungama.

Adi has taken this decision to avoid any sort of bias. "Present at the narration will be Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand. No managers or assistants will be allowed to be a part of this narration. It's only the showrunners of Indian Cinema who will be permitted to enter the YRF office on this day, which will have all the security to avoid leakages from the system," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

Tiger vs Pathaan is touted to be the biggest action film of Indian Cinema seeing a face-off between two of the biggest superstars ever seen - Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The film will hit the big screen in 2025 and go on floors by February 2024.

