War was the biggest blockbuster of 2019 and was loved not just for its action and suspense but also for its hit soundtrack. One of the most memorable aspects of the film was the ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff dancing together. It led to a frenzy in cinemas as the audience went crazy witnessing the two stars dancing their hearts out. As the producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), start work on War 2, they have ensured that moviegoers get to see Hrithik Roshan and his new co-star, Jr NTR, in a dancing avatar.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR to feature in ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ meets ‘Naatu Naatu’ out-and-out MASSY dance song in War 2

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s going to be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in War 2. But the makers smartly and organically have come up with a situation in the film where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. It is composed by Pritam and is considered to be one of the biggest highlights of the film.”

The source further said, “Both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are known for their dance moves. Interestingly, both were recently seen in two-hero films – Hrithik in War and Jr NTR in RRR (2022). And both films had two hero dance numbers that were unanimously loved (Jr NTR shook a leg with Ram Charan in the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’). For War 2, they both come together and hence, one can expect fireworks on the big screen during their number. It’ll be like ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ meeting ‘Naatu Naatu’!”

The source signed off by commenting, “Producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji are clear that War 2 is not just an actioner but it’s a wholesome entertainer and songs will play a big role in not just selling the film but also taking the story forward. If all goes well and if the aam junta accepts the track with open arms, it will not just create hungama in the cinemas but in the long run, it can also emerge as the mother of all dance songs.”

War 2 also features Kiara Advani. It will be released in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2025.

