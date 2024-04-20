He is announced as part of this prestigious initiative that involves him reimagining his track ‘Baarishein’ by featuring Nature

The Museum for the United Nations - UN Live announced the launch of ‘Sounds Right’, a new global music initiative that enables nature to generate conservation funding from her own sounds. Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, one of the biggest Indian independent artists, is announced as part of this prestigious initiative that involves him reimagining his track ‘Baarishein’ by featuring Nature and including the natural sounds of Indian rains in the song, showcasing the harmonious relationship between music and nature.

The ‘Sounds Right’ initiative aims to spark a global conversation about the value of nature and support millions of music fans to take meaningful action to protect the planet. It brings together renowned artists from across the world including Brian Eno x David Bowie, Ellie Goulding, AURORA, UMI with V of BTS, MØ, London Grammar and Bomba Estéreo among others. Anuv’s participation in this initiative is a testament to his innovative approach to music and his commitment to environmental awareness.

With ‘Baarishein’ already securing half a billion global streams across streaming platforms, this new version of the song presents itself in a fresh soundscape to include mesmerising sounds from nature, amplifying its emotional depth and environmental resonance. It invites listeners to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature while experiencing the soulful lyricism of Anuv’s artistry.

Talking about associating with UN Live for this initiative, Anuv Jain says, “Nature has been a huge source of inspiration for me while creating music. A lot of my music is inspired by what’s around me; the sky, the rain, the trees. Some of my best work highlights ‘nature’ as a metaphor to describe beauty. I’m so excited to be a part of the Sounds Right initiative because I get to give back to something that has given me so much, has given me music and most of all has given ALL OF US life.”

