Kalki 2898 AD makers all set to unveil FIRST glimpse and release date? Here’s what we know

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD is constantly making headlines with every update and eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles, the film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Amidst all the excitement for the film, a new update reveals that the makers are planning a big announcement this Sunday, which is expected to leave fans surprised.

Confirming the same, a source revealed, “The team of Kalki 2898 AD is planning something grand this Sunday. Expected to be one big update regarding the film, this will be a major event for fans worldwide. Known for their amazing promotional campaigns and events, it’s going to be a great surprise for audiences.”

The source further confirmed that through this campaign, they will also be announcing the film’s release date and sharing the first video to offer a glimpse into the world of Kalki 2898 AD. It would be interesting to learn whether the big reveal is about the film’s narrative or its characters. Audiences only have to wait a little while longer to witness what’s expected to be a grand unveiling in Kalki 2898 AD.

Touted as the biggest Indian film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The magnum opus made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

