Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan’s Tehran, see photos

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers of Tehran starring John Abraham have now shared another exciting development regarding the action thriller. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar now joins John Abraham on location for the film’s shoot.

Based on true events, Tehran has been generating great buzz ever since its announcement, and the addition of Manushi will surely get fans even more pumped up for the movie!

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

