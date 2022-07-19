The makers of Tehran starring John Abraham have now shared another exciting development regarding the action thriller. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar now joins John Abraham on location for the film’s shoot.

Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan’s Tehran, see photos

Based on true events, Tehran has been generating great buzz ever since its announcement, and the addition of Manushi will surely get fans even more pumped up for the movie!

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

More Pages: Tehran Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.