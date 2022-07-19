comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.07.2022 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Shamshera Advance booking report: Ranbir Kapoor starrer set to take a good opening at box office; sells over 10,000 tickets

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera has received a good response in the advance booking sales. As of Tuesday morning, the entertainer has sold about 9,000 tickets in the three national chains - PVR, Inox and Cinepolis - with all India ticket sales falling in the range of 13,000. If we compare it with other films in similar space at the same point of time, the advances are double of two Akshay Kumar films - Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchan Paandey.

Shamshera Advance booking report: Ranbir Kapoor starrer set to take a good opening at box office; sells over 10,000 tickets

Shamshera Advance booking report: Ranbir Kapoor starrer set to take a good opening at box office; sells over 10,000 tickets

While Samrat Prithviraj had sold around 5,000 tickets in the national chains by Tuesday morning, Bachchan Paandey was even lower. The initial response is an indication that Shamshera will surely take a double digit opening. In-fact, the movie has a strong chance of opening around Rs. 13 to Rs 15 crore mark, and if it touches the upper limit, it well might emerge the bigger opener of 2022 for an outright Hindi film by surpassing Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Being a mass film, Shamshera will be heavy on walkin audience. The on counter booking will be very good for Shamshera, since the trailer has been appreciated and the star cast of Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Dutt has spiked curiosity in the audience. This combination in a well cut trailer is a big incentive for the audience in the mass belts to buy the tickets. As far as multiplex is concerned, Shamshera is getting this sort of reception due to Ranbir's presence, who has a loyal fan base in the city based audience.

Shamshera is easily the biggest Hindi film of the year so far, and hence, it is also important for it to emerge as the biggest opener of the year. But if it manages to defeat the Kartik Aaryan fronted horror comedy or not is something we shall know on the day of release, as it depends on two factors - the walk in audience and the audience word of mouth. As of now, things do look bright for Shamshera on the opening front.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor visits Ladakh for the first time in his life for Shamshera, shoots at the breathtaking Nubra valley

More Pages: Shamshera Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“Sushmita Sen is the last person who checks…

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to return with new season…

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 accused of…

Kartik Aaryan to train with LA based team…

Jugjugg Jeeyo cast charged nearly Rs. 40 cr.…

Bedhadak starring Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification