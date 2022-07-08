After making debut in Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar has reportedly signed another big-ticket film, this time an action entertainer that will be shot in Europe! Details of the project are under wraps but we know that she signed this massive project just days after her debut film was released!

Manushi Chhillar signs her third film, an action entertainer, after her Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj

A well-placed trade source says, “Manushi will be seen in an all-new avatar in this action entertainer. She made her debut in Samrat Prithviraj in which she played the role of the gorgeous Indian Princess, Sanyogita. Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography.”

Manushi Chhillar is rumoured to be paired opposite the young heartthrob Vicky Kaushal in her second film which is being produced by Yash Raj Films. The makers are yet to announce this project officially.

