comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.07.2022 | 5:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Manushi Chhillar signs her third film, an action entertainer, after her Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After making debut in Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar has reportedly signed another big-ticket film, this time an action entertainer that will be shot in Europe! Details of the project are under wraps but we know that she signed this massive project just days after her debut film was released!

Manushi Chhillar signs her third film, an action entertainer, after her Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj

Manushi Chhillar signs her third film, an action entertainer, after her Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj

A well-placed trade source says, “Manushi will be seen in an all-new avatar in this action entertainer. She made her debut in Samrat Prithviraj in which she played the role of the gorgeous Indian Princess, Sanyogita. Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography.”

Manushi Chhillar is rumoured to be paired opposite the young heartthrob Vicky Kaushal in her second film which is being produced by Yash Raj Films. The makers are yet to announce this project officially.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar looks sassy in a pastel mini dress and shimmery pumps

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar shoots new…

Salman Khan launched Crypto token GARI drops…

Jacqueline Fernandez to play Priya Rajvansh…

GOT7 member JAY B confirmed to be dating…

Amazon encourages independent music artists…

Duffer Brothers set up production company…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification