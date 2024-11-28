The industry and fans are gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2 – The Rule on December 5 and the excitement is tremendous. This is because Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01, which was released on December 17, 2021, was a sleeper super-hit. The film continues to remain memorable and the lead character has earned a sizable fan following. The first part was released in Hindi by Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms. Both Manish Shah and the franchise benefited hugely from each other and it was expected that the makers will continue their partnership with Goldmies for Pushpa 2 – The Rule as well. Shockingly, that hasn’t happened.

Why Manish Shah is not a part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 – The Rule: How Revenue Sharing led to Goldmines-Mythri Breakup for Pushpa 2

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama why Goldmines Telefilms is not associated with Pushpa 2 – The Rule, “The producers, Mythri Movie Makers, had certain differences with Goldmines. Manish Shah acquired the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 for around Rs. 30 crores on MG. Back in the day, everyone in the industry felt that the amount would be impossible to recover. But Manish Shah earned nearly Rs. 55 crores from the theatrical earnings while another approx. Rs. 40-45 crores from the sale of digital and satellite rights. The total revenue from all fronts is around Rs. 100 crores.”

The source continued, “Mythri Movie Makers asked Manish Shah for a share in the revenues of theatrical and digital and TV rights. However, the Goldmines owner declined the request as legally, he was not bound to do so. The team at Mythri tried to convince him but Manish Shah remarked that it was thanks to his efforts and quality dubbing efforts that the Hindi version became so huge. Hence, he was justified in keeping his share to himself.”

The source added, “Due to this episode, Mythri Movie Makers decided to terminate their partnership with Goldmines Telefilms for Pushpa 2 – The Rule.”

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 tells the story of a labourer working for the red sandalwood smuggling mafia. Slowly, he rises up the ranks and ends up controlling the syndicate. The first part ends with the smuggler’s arch-nemesis swearing revenge. The sequel takes the story forward from where Part 1 ended. It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

