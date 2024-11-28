Sonu Sood expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic death of a young boy in a road accident in Mumbai. In a social media post, he offered his condolences to the grieving family and emphasized the urgent need for safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future. He also stressed the importance of addressing water-filled roads to reduce the risk of accidents.

Sonu Sood mourns young boy’s death in Mumbai road accident, calls for safer road measures

Sonu Sood took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to express his grief and wrote, “I feel so sad to hear about a young boy who lost his life when his car crashed into a road divider in Mumbai. I feel if our country has such kind of WATER-FILLED ROAD CRASH BARRIERS on every road divider, we can save millions of lives. It should be made mandatory with every road contract. Jai Hind.”

I feel so sad to hear about a young boy who lost his life when his car crashed into a road divider in mumbai. I feel if our country has such kind of WATER FILLED ROAD CRASH BARRIERS on every road divider, we can save millions of lives. It should be made mandatory with every road… pic.twitter.com/6M4TYhUbcv — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2024

According to the PIB, the Government of India has set a target to reduce road fatalities and injuries by 50% by 2030, in line with its commitment under the Stockholm Declaration. To achieve this goal, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has adopted a multi-pronged approach known as the 4E’s: Education, Engineering (of both roads and vehicles), Enforcement, and Emergency Care. In this regard, various initiatives have been launched by the Ministry, and notifications related to road and vehicle safety are issued periodically after consulting all relevant stakeholders.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood are set to share screen space in the upcoming film Fateh, which will be released on January 10, 2025. Jacqueline took to social media to share posters featuring both her and Sonu. The first poster shows them with surprised expressions, while the second showcases Sonu in a formal look. She captioned the post, “Mark your calendars for January 10th! Fateh is set to deliver the Nation’s best action film ever, oh and Happy Birthday Sonu!!!!” Fans quickly reacted, with one writing, “So so excited,” and another commenting, “Looking great! Best of luck.”

The much-anticipated teaser of Fateh, starring Sonu Sood, has been released, and it delivers exactly what his fans were hoping for. The teaser offers a sneak peek into the thrilling world of cybercrime, setting the stage for an action-packed cinematic experience. The film's tagline, “Never Underestimate A Nobody,” resonates deeply, reflecting Sood's own journey. It will be intriguing to see which 'nobody' the film refers to. Sonu shared the teaser clip on his Instagram with a caption that read, “Aa Raha Hoon #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!”

Directed by Vaibhav Misra, Fateh stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, with Vijay Raaz and Shivjyoti Rajput in prominent roles. The film is reported to feature some of Hollywood's biggest talents, including renowned professionals for cinematography, research, and action choreography. However, the makers have kept most details of the project under wraps, building anticipation for the upcoming release.

