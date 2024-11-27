Just a few moments ago, it was revealed that the Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva which occupied the release date in the first week of February, was preponed to January last week. Now it has been revealed that the Valentine’s Week and the date February 14 has been taken over by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Their ambitious historical drama Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna will be releasing on the special day and there is a reason! Readers would be aware that Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that the film can release next year on February 14.

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava gets postponed; to release on February 14

Readers would be aware that the much-talked about film was expected to release this year in December. However, considering that the final month of 2024 is occupied with a multitude of releases including actioners like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baby John, makers Maddock Films have decided to shift the release date of Chhaava. The film’s release is now pushed further for two months in February. Moreover, we hear that the special date which has been selected by the makers have a significance. While it is assumed that the makers will be cashing in on the Valentine’s Week, it is being said that the date holds significance to the story as it is a date closer to Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Jayanti that falls on February 19.

VICKY KAUSHAL - RASHMIKA - AKSHAYE KHANNA: 'CHHAAVA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... #Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025... The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025. Produced… pic.twitter.com/kDMrY7RDqN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2024



Readers would be aware that Chhaava revolves around the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and is based on the book by the same name, written by Shivaji Sawant. With Vicky Kaushal leading the cast, the film will also explore his chemistry with actress Rashmika Mandanna for the first time, as she plays his wife Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna too will be marking his return to theatres after Drishyam 2 as he will be seen in the key role of Aurangazeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is expected to be a magnum opus mounted on a massive scale and will now release on February 14.

