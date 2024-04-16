The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in the Sunday morning firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra West residence. Confirming the arrests, Mumbai Police officials revealed that the accused were apprehended late Monday night in Bhuj, Gujarat.

"Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj," the officials told to ANI. The accused will be brought back to Mumbai for further investigation.

The incident, which unfolded early Sunday morning, witnessed two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants open fire outside Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan's residence. The assailants fled the scene after discharging a total of four rounds. One live cartridge was recovered from the site.

The incident sparked immediate action from law enforcement agencies, with the Mumbai Crime Branch initiating an investigation. Preliminary investigation suggests a well-planned attack, as the suspects wore helmets to conceal their identities. Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde contacted Salman Khan and Mumbai Police Commissioner. Discussions focused on the actor's safety, and the Chief Minister recommended enhanced security measures.

Post the incident Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, took responsibility for firing outside Salman’s house. In the Facebook post, Anmol said that it was a trailer to show Salman their might and that ‘don’t consider us less. Consider this as “the last warning.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan has been under Y-Plus security cover since November 2022 due to threats received from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He is also authorized to carry a personal firearm and has recently acquired an armored vehicle for additional protection.

