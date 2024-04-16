On Eid, Salman Khan announced his big-budget film Sikandar which will be directed by A R Murugadoss.

The announcement of a unique collaboration between Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss for a mega project set for Eid has ignited fervent anticipation among fans. With the unveiling of the title Sikandar on Eid, the excitement soared even higher. Now, another significant name has joined this star-studded venture, which is none other than music composer Pritam Chakraborty, adding another set of expectation to the project.

Sikandar: Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss to join hands with musician Pritam Chakraborty

The announcement of the same was made on social media wherein the official handle of Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala & Grandsons Entertainment shared, “The trio - #SajidNadiadwala @beingsalmankhan & @a.r.murugadoss welcome the Blockbuster Maestro @ipritamofficial on board for #Sikandar as the music director! Looking forward to create a magical blockbuster!”

Renowned as one of the finest music composers in the industry, Pritam has a track record of delivering chart-topping music for blockbuster films like Phantom, Dishoom, Chhichhore, Tadap, 83, and more. His compositions, such as the widely acclaimed 'Khairiyat' from Chhichhore, and 'Afghan Jalebi' from Phantom, have resonated deeply with audiences. Moreover, his patriotic anthem 'Lehra Do' from 83 stirred national pride across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)



Sources state that Pritam's addition to the 'Sikandar' project, alongside the powerhouse trio of Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss, is poised to be a monumental event in the entertainment industry. The source also added how this collaboration not only promises a grand cinematic experience but also sets the stage for a musical extravaganza that is bound to captivate audiences.

While further details on the film is awaited including the rest of the star cast, we hear that the makers are aiming to release as a special treat to Salman Khan during Eid in 2025.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Salman Khan announces film Sikandar for Eid 2025 with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.