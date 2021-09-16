Netflix unveiled the official trailer and all-star lineup for our inaugural TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event on September 15, 2021. On September 25, more than 145 of our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films, and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks.

Inspired by the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix, TUDUM is our first-ever global fan event. Our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from around the world. Madhuri Dixit has joined the massive lineup that includes Jennifer Aniston, Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Madhuri Dixit, Idris Elba, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Jung Hae-in, Kai, Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, Álvaro Morte, Elsa Pataky, Maite Perroni among others.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Noomi Rapace, Adam Sandler, Matthias Schweighöfer, Maisa Silva, Lilly Singh, Zack Snyder, Song Kang, Alejandro Speitzer, Omar Sy, Charlize Theron, Kenjiro Tsuda, Finn Wolfhard, Wiliam Zabka and so many more have joined the line-up.

Take a closer look at the stars, the shows, and the films that will be seen September 25 on the #TUDUM stage! pic.twitter.com/q4ptK4gC70 — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2021

The virtual livestream event begins at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST / 9:30 pm IST. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 5am PST / 8am EST / 12pm GMT / 9pm JST and KST / 5:30 pm IST on specific channels.

