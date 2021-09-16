Bollywood Hungama

Late veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late veteran star Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account will be deactivated as decided by the family. Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in July this year. His family friend Faisal Farooqui shared on Twitter that Saira Banu had given her consent to deactivate the account.

On Wednesday, Faisal shared a tweet informing about the family’s discussion and deliberation about closing the account. He wrote, “After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. Faisal Farooqui.”

Through his Twitter handle, Saira Banu and Faisal have constantly updated fans about Dilip Kumar’ life and health. However, now post the demise, they have decided to shut the account.

Recently, Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after she complained of chest congestion. She was then admitted to ICU for three days and was later discharged. Faisal Farooqui had then told a tabloid that Saira Banu is admitted to the hospital and the doctors have advised a few tests. Her doctor Nitin Gokhale suspects that there could be an issue with her left ventricular, for which she will need to go through an angiography which at the moment is not urgent, though they are going to do what doctor says. As of now, Saira’s condition is stable and she will be out of the hospital soon as shared by Faisal.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7.

Also Read: Saira Banu hospitalised months after Dilip Kumar’s demise; shifted to ICU

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

