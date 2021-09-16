Bollywood Hungama

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav confirmed to star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming of ‘digital’ age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh Reema Kagti, produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh featuring the young and talented Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav.



While Siddhant became a household name (MC Sher) after the success of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, fans are excited to see the talented actor share screen space with Ananya. It would also be interesting to see Adarsh in the mix, whose last breakout performance in the Netflix film The White Tiger garnered immense praise and appreciation.

On the occasion of writer-producer Reema Kagti’s birthday, Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby have launched the poster and video announcing the release of their next theatrical project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday poses in a sleeveless green midi dress as she asks her followers to ‘eat their greenz’

More Pages: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Box Office Collection

