Lata Mangeshkar to take the Covid-19 vaccine this week

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

India’s resident Nightingale Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is all set to take the Covid vaccine this week. All the other members of distinguished Mangeshkar family have already taken the vaccine. “Bass main baqi reh gayi hoon (only I remained),” says Lataji. She had been been so far excluded from the jab club because of her frail health. She was hospitalized for a severe lung infection in December 2019 and has been advised extra precaution since then.



“But now my personal doctor whom I trust blindly says it is best that I take the vaccination since it is absolutely safe. I advise everyone out there eligible for the vaccination to go for it. I am told it does not ensure complete immunity from the virus. But it minimizes the impact considerably if you are unfortunate enough to get the virus,” says Lataji.

The singer is distressed by the steep spike in Covid numbers. “It is a very bad situation out there. I urge all people to follow the guidelines. Aab yeh doosron ke ghar ki aafat nahin hai yeh ham sab ke ghar aa chuki hai (the Covid is not other people’s crisis anymore it has now reached all our homes).”

Lataji’s advice, “Stay at home, watch movies, listen to songs, yes mine too.”

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar sends her best wishes to Aditya Narayan: “Now even the young are getting the virus”

