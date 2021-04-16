Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Roy Kapur announce ’90s satire film GOBAR!

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-producer-director Ajay Devgn is joining hands with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur for a '90s satire film titled GOBAR! The official announcement was made on April 16.

Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Roy Kapur announce ’90s satire film Gobar

According to Variety, Ajay Devgn said, “The story of GOBAR! is at once unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, as well as gripping and entertaining to the point that I’m confident it will compel people to go to the theatres. We are very clear about the impact we want to make. We want viewers to laugh, relax, perhaps think a little bit and be entertained.”

Siddharth Roy Kapur further said, "GOBAR! is a story that chronicles the seemingly pointless but ultimately heroic journey of a simple citizen who deals with corruption in a way that will bring on many laughs, much adventure, and ultimately a simple message about the power of the common man. What makes the film entertaining and unique is that it is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power.”

GOBAR! is set in North India and follows the story of a veterinarian who stands against the local hospital after finding out about their corrupt practices. The '90s satire will be helmed by Sabal Shekhawat. The shooting will commence later this year and the casting is underway.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn-starrer MayDay inspired from the 2015 Doha-Kochi flight incident

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

