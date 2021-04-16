Bollywood Hungama had earlier revealed that all is not well in Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's paradise, as the two are in an unsaid cold war, trying one upmanship over the other. A little birdie had told us that after Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to make Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, Padukone was taken back by surprise. And now, the same little birdie has dug more details about the cold war.

"Deepika and SLB formed a powerful combo, with three super hits, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Of course, the two bonded very well and for Deepika, Bhansali was like a mentor. When she announced the ambitious epic, Draupadi, it didn't have a director on board. Since the script followed a template from the Indian history and mythology, Deepika felt, her close friend, Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be the best to direct. However, she was shocked when Bhansali politely refused the offer as he preferred on making his dream projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Baiju Bawra," a little birdie told Bollywood Hungama.

This certainly didn't go down well with Deepika, and since then, she was offered a special song in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which she refused to be a part of. She was also offered a part in Heera Mandi, a web series by Bhansali, and she again couldn't take it up. The discussions around Baiju Bawra have also been put on the back burner for now. "But it's all temporary. The two are thorough professionals, and when SLB approaches DP with another script, she will definitely come on board if she likes what is written. Right now, both are busy with their own work, which has probably resulted in cut off from conversations. But another collaboration will happen and this cold war will end. You never know, they might just come together on Baiju Bawra once Gangubai Kathiawadi is out of SLB's system."

Meanwhile, the hunt for the director of Deepika's Draupadi continues.

