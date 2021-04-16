Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.04.2021 | 12:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

SCOOP: Did Deepika Padukone want Sanjay Leela Bhansali to direct Draupadi for her?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama had earlier revealed that all is not well in Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's paradise, as the two are in an unsaid cold war, trying one upmanship over the other. A little birdie had told us that after Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to make Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, Padukone was taken back by surprise. And now, the same little birdie has dug more details about the cold war.

SCOOP Did Deepika Padukone want Sanjay Leela Bhansali to direct Draupadi for her

"Deepika and SLB formed a powerful combo, with three super hits, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Of course, the two bonded very well and for Deepika, Bhansali was like a mentor. When she announced the ambitious epic, Draupadi, it didn't have a director on board. Since the script followed a template from the Indian history and mythology, Deepika felt, her close friend, Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be the best to direct. However, she was shocked when Bhansali politely refused the offer as he preferred on making his dream projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Baiju Bawra," a little birdie told Bollywood Hungama.

This certainly didn't go down well with Deepika, and since then, she was offered a special song in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which she refused to be a part of. She was also offered a part in Heera Mandi, a web series by Bhansali, and she again couldn't take it up. The discussions around Baiju Bawra have also been put on the back burner for now. "But it's all temporary. The two are thorough professionals, and when SLB approaches DP with another script, she will definitely come on board if she likes what is written. Right now, both are busy with their own work, which has probably resulted in cut off from conversations. But another collaboration will happen and this cold war will end. You never know, they might just come together on Baiju Bawra once Gangubai Kathiawadi is out of SLB's system."

Meanwhile, the hunt for the director of Deepika's Draupadi continues.

Also Read: An unsaid cold war brews between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“We will wait out the COVID-19 spike to…

Anupam Kher exits NBC medical drama New…

Rahul Roy and his family test positive for…

Ashutosh Rana tests positive for COVID-19…

Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19,…

SRK’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification