Last Updated 02.04.2022 | 2:56 PM IST

Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora expecting their first child, share photos

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are soon to become parents. This is the first time they will be embracing parenthood. The couple was very excited to share the news with their loved ones and the fans.

Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora expecting their first child, share photos

Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora expecting their first child, share photos

The couple had fallen in love during the shoot of their show and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2016. Dheeraj Dhoopar shared the news on social media with a beautiful post with him and Vinny kissing as she held the sonography photos of the baby in her hands. He shared that they will be embracing parenthood by August this year. In the pictures shared by the actor, the couple is seen beaming with joy as they shared the news with everyone. He captioned, "We’re expecting a tiny miracle in August 2022".

The duo met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. The couple dated for nearly 7 years and then decided to tie the knot.

Also Read: “Playing a Sardar feels special,” says Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya’s Lohri sequence

