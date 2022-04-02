West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has been tapped to lend her voice to Princess Ellian, the lead role in Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation’s upcoming animated musical feature Spellbound.

As Deadline reports, Ellian is the tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever. Vicky Jenson is aboard to direct the film with Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton penning the script.

The musical score comes from Oscar winning film composer Alan Menken with song lyrics by Glenn Slater. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and David Lipman are producing the film for Skydance Animation while Chris Montan is attached as the executive music producer.

Rachel Zegler is currently filming Mark Webb’s Snow White, Disney's live-action adaptation where she’ll play the iconic title character alongside Gal Gadot as The Evil Queen. Earlier in January, Rachel took home the award for Best Actress, Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for West Side Story, making her the first actress of Colombian descent to win the award, as well as the youngest recipient. She is also set to star in this year’s highly anticipated superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in an undisclosed role alongside Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren.

