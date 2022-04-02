Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s latest The Kashmir Files has become one of the most successful films post-pandemic. Made on a reasonable budget, it has been running successfully for over three weeks now and has already grossed over Rs. 225 cr in India. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s name is the latest to be added in the list of people who have loved the film. He even called it a ‘movement’ in a recent interview.

Karan Johar says The Kashmir Files is a ‘movement’: ‘You have to watch it to absorb’

Talking to Galatta Plus, Karan Johar said, “The Kashmir Files is not made on the budget like a lot of other movies. But it is probably going to be cost-to-profit the biggest hit of Indian cinema. You have got to acknowledge there is something that is connecting with this nation and academically you have to watch it. You have to watch it to absorb, to learn from it that look, there is this movement that has happened. It’s no longer a film, it’s a movement."

It's not just Karan Johar who has come forward in the support of the film. Several celebs have talked about how much they love The Kashmir Files. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had been some of the first people to have urged others to watch the film. Stars like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut also praised the movie.

Also Read: Karan Johar reviews RRR; calls SS Rajamouli a genius, terms Ram Charan and Jr NTR as outstanding performers

More Pages: The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.