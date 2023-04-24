Not too long ago we had reported that the Colors stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. The nail-biting adventures will explore the daredevil side of contestants from all walks of life as they gear up to face their worst phobias head-on. After Kundali Bhagya stars Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi joined the show, it is time for another television actress to enter it. Known for shows like Dhai Kilo Prem and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Anjali Anand is now all set to explore the world of reality shows with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actress Anjali Anand returns to television with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Recently Anjali Anand opened up about joining the fray is the feisty as she preps to take the ultimate test of courage in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Talking about participating in the stunt-based show, Anjali said, “I have great respect for all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi because conquering one’s fears on television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk. I’m ready to battle my phobias and explore a foreign terrain with my fellow contestants. I don’t get spooked easily so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show. I’m excited to find out what surprises and dangers this edition has in store for me.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all set to take audiences on an adrenaline-packed ride. We hear that the stunt-based reality show will be getting bigger, bolder, and more daring this time and it will feature a new theme as well as daunting challenges! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. The show will air soon on COLORS and is expected to be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

