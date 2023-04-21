Colors’ show Khatron Ke Khiladi makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition and just a day ago, we had reported about one of the first contestants who joined this stunt-based reality show. Anjum Fakih of Kundali Bhagya joined the list of participants who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage, and now her co-star from the ZEE TV show, Ruhi Chaturvedi, popularly known as Sherlyn, has joined her for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

While earlier Anjum Fakih confessed that she aims at overcoming some of her fears on the show, Ruhi Chaturvedi too voiced out similar opinions. Sherlyn Khurana aka Ruhi Chaturvedi confessed that she wants to push her limits and conquer her fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She also believes it is a chance to showcase her daredevil side, as she said, “I have always been a fan of adventure sports, but I never got the chance to try them out because of my fears. When the opportunity to be part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' came my way, I knew I had to take it up. The show's challenges are known to be nerve-wracking and adrenaline-pumping, and I'm excited to take them head-on. It's going to be a journey of a lifetime, and I'm going to give it my all. No matter how difficult the task, I'm determined to make it a memorable experience for myself and the viewers.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all set to get bigger, bolder, and more daring as makers have decided a new theme with daunting challenges for the upcoming episodes. The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears, with nail-biting adventures as daredevil contestants from all walks of life gear up to face their worst phobias head-on. The show, which is the Indian version of Fear Factor, will air soon on Colors.

