SCOOP: Aditya Roy Kapur replaces Shahid Kapoor as face of international apparel brand Nautica

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Aditya Roy Kapur replaces Shahid Kapoor as face of international apparel brand Nautica

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the recent release Gumraah, while the film did not really register big numbers at the box office, Aditya received quite a bit of appreciation for his performance. Well, despite the actor not announcing any new project post the release of his last cinematic outing, we hear that he has been busy on the brand endorsement front. In fact, as per reliable sources, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Adity has been roped in by an international apparel brand to be their new face. If that was not enough, Aditya will be replacing Shahid Kapoor as the new face of Nautica.

“Shahid Kapoor has been the face for Nautica for a while now, and moving forward the international apparel brand has decided that they needed a change. Aditya Roy Kapur was a perfect fit in the for them, especially since he has the charisma and the charm which aligns with the brands ideals”, reveals a source. Further talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama the source continues, “Under this new endorsement deal Aditya will feature in print and television adverts as well as promotional material for Nautica. While all of the same will be shot over the next month, the brand will be making a formal announcement of Aditya being the new face of Nautica soon”.

Interestingly, while the announcement is scheduled to happen later this week, Aditya who has already shot for a few campaigns of Nautica shared an image saying, “Setting sail for a new journey with @nautica.in! ????‍♂️ #NauticaIndia #Nautica #Summer2023”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Back on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur is yet to announce his next venture, while Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in the film Blody Daddy.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on his cheat day; says, “There is no use enjoying one or two scoops of ice cream”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES



