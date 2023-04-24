comscore

Last Updated 24.04.2023 | 2:36 PM IST

Ravi Dubey welcomes Vivian Dsena in Udaariyaan; shares promo

Ravi Dubey welcomes Vivian Dsena in Udaariyaan; shares promo

Vivian Dsena reunites with Colors after Sirf Tum with Udaariyan. Introduces himself as Sartaj.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Udaariyaan, which has been experiencing quite a bit of plot twists and turns, recently witnessed a massive turn in the story when Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) and Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) continue to stay separated. Ekam has now married Harleen (Isha Malviya) in a shocking turn of events and as the families are trying to cope up with this new twist, Nehmat is in dire need of a support system. We wonder if the entry of Vivian Dsena will provide the beloved daughter of Virk family some comfort.

Coming to the new entry, Vivian Dsena, who was last seen in Sirf Tum last year, will return to the small screen with Udaariyaan. A source close to the production house revealed that the team was in search of a popular actor. The source added, “Sargun Mehta, Ravie Dubey, and Vivian Dsena have a long-standing relationship. When the new storyline required a popular actor to join the cast, they decided to approach Vivian. They have planned a grand entry for him.”

Taking to social media, Ravie Dubey confirmed the news and announced the entry of the Madhubala actor along with a short promo. “Was on a sabbatical From social media but had to Come back to welcome my brother #viviandsena to our show #udaariyaan Presenting Vivian Dsena as Sartaj FULLPOWER,” he posted. Talking about his role, the source has revealed that Dsena will be doing a significant cameo for approximately three months, and the decision to extend his role will depend on the audience’s response.

 

A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)


Vivian Dsena’s entry has been scheduled this week, on April 26. Udaariyaan airs on Colors from Monday to Saturday at 7pm. The show also features Sonakshi Batra in a pivotal role as Naaz Sandhu Bajwa, Nehmat’s adoptive cousin.

Also Read: Vivian Dsena CONFIRMS having a four-month-old daughter; says, “I don’t want my family in the limelight”

