Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina starrer Mumbai Diaries to return with season 2, see new posters

Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina starrer Mumbai Diaries to return with season 2, see new posters

The second season will bring back Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced season two of its critically acclaimed Medical Drama, Mumbai Diaries. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the 8-part Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

In season 1, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.

Mumbai Diaries is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The second season will bring back Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

ALSO READ: Konkona Sen Sharma says her mother Aparna Sen didn’t let her watch Ramayan, Mahabharat in her formative years: “She said that the first exposure to these epics should not be someone else’s imagination”

