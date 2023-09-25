On YRF’s Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra will reveal Tiger Ka Message, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3. This will also mark the start of the Tiger 3 promotional campaign as the film sets its eyes on the big Diwali release window to set cash counters ringing at the box office!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to give ‘Tiger Ka Message’ on September 27 ahead of trailer launch

A trade source reveals, “This video is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will have Salman Khan as the agent Tiger deliver an important message. Salman is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe who played a very crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today and all eyes on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF Spy Universe.”

The source adds, “Expectations from Tiger 3 are sky high which releases this Diwali! This is the fifth film from the fabled YRF Spy Universe so audiences are, by now, heavily invested into how this franchise is shaping up. They are also massively clued into the life stories of the three super-spies from this universe! So, Tiger 3, which follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan, is a relishing promise to see an edge-of-the-seat action entertainer that people haven’t seen before on screen!”

Aditya Chopra is building the YRF Spy Universe brick by brick and Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, is the next big one. Tiger aka Salman Khan is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe as Ek Tha Tiger (2012) silently put the plan in motion to create slick super-spies that Indian cinema has never seen before!

It was Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai’s humongous success that cemented Aditya Chopra’s belief that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life agents Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan in WAR and Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan and further build the YRF Spy Universe.

It was in Pathaan that Aditya Chopra officially revealed that he was working on the YRF Spy Universe and unveiled the franchise logo. The crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe also started with Pathaan, which saw a union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an adrenaline-pumping action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these two cinematic icons.

This cross-over also signalled YRF’s intent to tell audiences and fans that every film featuring these super-spies will be interconnected. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

