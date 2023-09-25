Besides his debut film, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan also has an untitled love story with Sai Pallavi in his kitty.

Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s eldest son, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' "Maharaj," but that's not all. He's also gearing up for an untitled love story alongside Sai Pallavi as per reports, set amidst the enchanting Japanese winters, which promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.

Junaid Khan’s upcoming film with Sai Pallavi to feature famous Snow Festival of Sapporo, Japan

During a recent recce to Sapporo along with the film crew, Junaid Khan had the opportunity to experience the breathtaking Japanese winters first-hand and attend the famous Snow Festival, which showcases stunning ice sculptures and snow art, attracting visitors from around the world. Having witnessed its beauty, the cast and crew knew Sappora would make the perfect backdrop for this love story.

A source close to the film reveals, “The team saw the famous Snow Festival during their recce, which will also feature in the film as it will see the city of Sapporo set in the winter, and the team absolutely loved it. They were so thrilled by the picturesque landscapes and the unique cultural experience.”

The source adds, “During their time in Sapporo, Junaid also paid a visit to Sapporo City Hall and had a pleasant chat with Mayor Akimoto. This interaction not only highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the city but also signifies the growing global reach of Bollywood. Never before has a Hindi film been shot in Sapporo, which makes it an exciting proposition to watch on the big screen.”

With Maharaj and the reported, untitled love story set in the enchanting Japanese winters, Junaid is all set to usher in a new phase - and considering how his untitled next with Sai Pallavi is a fairytale romance set against picturesque Japanese winters, gives audiences much to look forward to!

