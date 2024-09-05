Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies is set to release in Japan next month, following its success in India.

After creating an impression in India, Laapataa Ladies is making its way to Japan. Kiran Rao, the film's director, confirmed on Instagram that it will be released in Japan next month.

Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies set to premiere in Japan on October 4, 2024

On Wednesday, Kiran Rao posted a clip from the movie, captioning it, “Laapataa Ladies will be found in Japan from October 4, 2024. We are so excited for our theatrical release in Japan by Shochiku, Japan - arigato gozaimasu.”

The film, set in rural India, follows the tale of two brides who are separated during a train ride, setting off a series of unexpected and complex events.

Actor Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao recently attended a screening of their film Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court.

At the event, Aamir Khan discussed his reasons for producing the film, stating his desire to give back to society by creating opportunities for emerging talent. He also reflected on his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that he chose to dedicate his remaining active years to making a more meaningful impact on the film industry.

During an interview with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Aamir Khan said, “During Covid, I had a lot of free time and used to keep thinking. I realised that I might have 15 more years of active work left...uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai.... I wanted to give back to people whatever I have learned in the past so many years. The industry, society, and country have given me so much. I thought that I could do one film a year as an actor, but as a producer, I can produce many more films. I want to give platform to new talents. I can provide a platform for new writers, directors, and everyone involved in the process.”

He added, “Laapataa Ladies is the first project in that sense. I want to promote this kind of talent and hopefully, I can produce four to five films a year. I want to be the shoulder for talent.”

Laapataa Ladies, a film centered on gender equality, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023, where it was met with a standing ovation. The movie features Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastav in key roles.

