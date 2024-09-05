comscore
Bollywood News

EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar and Zee Studios join hands for a women-centric film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar and Zee Studios join hands for a women-centric film

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Zee Studios and Bhandarkar Entertainment are all set to announce their latest collaboration, a new women-centric film that delves into realistic and hard-hitting themes. This project comes on the heels of India Lockdown (2022) which was met with widespread acclaim for its bold storytelling and impactful narrative.

Continuing the tradition of creating thought-provoking cinema, this film promises to be a performance-driven experience, staying true to the style that the National award filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is known for.

With a strong focus on narrative authenticity and character depth, the film aims to shed light on various aspects of women’s lives, presenting them in a way that is both engaging and meaningful. The project is currently in pre-production, with further details about the cast and crew to be announced soon.

Just last month, Madhur Bhandarkar completed 25 years as a filmmaker. On the 25th anniversary of his debut film Trishakti (1999), Madhur Bhandarkar went down memory lane during an exclusive interview to Bollywood Hungama and revealed that he’s also planning a sequel to his acclaimed 2008 flick Fashion. The original flick, based on the fashion industry, starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan, Chitrashi Rawat and others. It now remains to be seen whether his film with Zee Studios is Fashion 2 or some other project.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar reveals Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor slashed fees for Fashion, Heroine; says, “Entire film was resting on their shoulders”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

