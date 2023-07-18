South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan. The two will star in an action-packed dramatic entertainer, directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. The film, which is tentatively titled #VD18, is being produced by Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios). It will be presented by Jawan director Atlee Kumar.

Keerthy Suresh to make Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan: Report

"Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launch vehicle, and this Varun Dhawan film perfectly aligns with her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial flick filled with emotions, drama, and action. After establishing herself down South with her exceptional acting prowess and natural charm, Keerthy is all set to spread her wings pan-India, and #VD18 is just the first step towards that," a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

As per the report, the shooting for the film is scheduled to begin next month in Mumbai. The makers have apparently planned a three-month schedule to finish the production by November to target a theatrical release on May 31, 2024.

Varun, who was last seen playing a werewolf in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, will reportedly portray a police officer in this film. Currently, he is awaiting the release of his next film, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Keerthy, on the other hand, has a slate of exciting South Indian projects lined up. Her upcoming films include Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi, followed by Revolver Rita, Raghu Thatha, and Kannivedi, among others.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to kick off the shoot for Atlee Kumar’s action-entertainer production on July 16 in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.