This collaboration marks a long-standing relationship that began way back in 1992 with the movie Jigar.

NH Studioz and Ajay Devgn continue their partnership with their 11th film together, titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. This collaboration marks a long-standing relationship that began way back in 1992 with the movie Jigar.

Ajay Devgn and NH Studioz join hands for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Shreyans Hirawat, representing NH Studioz, expressed his excitement about the project. He said, “We will be releasing our 11th collaboration with Ajay sir this year and this is a very special film. Ajay and Tabu will weave magic on screen with a mature love story and the film is being directed by none other than the critically acclaimed, celebrated director, Neeraj Pandey."

Hirawat further revealed that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha blends romance and thriller elements. The film's narrative unfolds over 23 years, spanning from 2000 to 2023. "The movie promises to offer a unique combination of a thriller and portrayal of love's journey, a heartfelt portrayal of mature love and companionship on the big screen," Hirawat added.

Director Neeraj Pandey also chimed in, sharing his enthusiasm for exploring a love story beyond the physical. "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha seeks to explore the depths of a love that transcends mere physicality and dives into the intricacies of the human psyche. This storyline remains largely uncharted in Bollywood," remarked Neeraj Pandey.

Produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), and Sangeeta Ahir, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is set to hit theaters on July 5th.

More Pages: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.