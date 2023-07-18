Kiara revealed that Satyaprem Ki Katha was the first time she faced so much trolling after she was expected to behave a certain way in movies now that she is married.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani tied the knot to actor Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, earlier this year. It was a private wedding with only family and close friends in attendance. For years, the couple remained very private of their relationship and it wasn’t confirmed until the day they got married. They continue to remain private in terms of how much to share on social media. Kiara admitted that Sidharth was a bit reluctant on posting their wedding video on social media.

Kiara Advani reveals being trolled for filming certain scenes in Satyaprem Ki Katha after marriage to Sidharth Malhotra, says he helped her a lot: “I have somebody who’s got wisdom, maturity and experience in this matter”

Kiara told Film Companion, “He didn't want us to post some of the wedding stuff that we posted, that video. There was a lot of debate about it. Kiara said that initially Sidharth was hesitant to post the video, designer Manish Malhotra convinced them and said, “You have to post it.”

Kiara revealed that Satyaprem Ki Katha was the first time she faced so much trolling after she was expected to behave a certain way in movies now that she is married. She said, “For the first time, I felt a sense of overbearing, overpowering me with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was coming out. Because I was just married…. I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes ‘Oh isne yeh kyun kiya hai, woh kyun kia hai (why she is doing it now that she is married).' Maybe it was to do with 'Oh now she is married' all of that. I just felt like 'Wait! What just happened here? This is all too new for me because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things. That got to me slightly. I was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting me.”

She added, “There was a little bit of negativity that really got to me and I didn't even discuss it with my husband. I was like I don't want to talk about it because the minute I talk about it then I am going deeper into it so let's not. He had also seen it on his own and did not bring it on because he didn't want to make a big deal of it. He was the one who explained it to me. He said ‘Look there will always be these negative trollers…but if you’re gonna give so much importance to this, be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s**t has hit the roof right now. What's wrong with you? You don't know them. They don't know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like we got married. Just let it be. Why are you getting into it?' I realised if he is so mature about it, why am I sitting and feeling all of these things? Thank God I have somebody who's got wisdom, maturity and experience in this matter to tell me don't give attention to this stuff,” the actor added.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has an array of line-up including Game Changer with Ram Charan. She will star in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

