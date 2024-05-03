In their next film together, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff would again play men in uniform.

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to star together in another film

Just last month, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starred together in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s action saga Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh’s Pooja Entertainment, it bore no resemblance to the same producers’ 1998 comedy of the same name, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in titular roles.

The makers promoted and marketed the film well. But unfortunately, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan just couldn’t click at the box office.

This was the first time that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff appeared together in the same film. However, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was definitely not the last film where the two would appear together. In fact, the next film in which they would be seen together will also see them play men in uniform, just like BMCM.

Akshay and Tiger are a part of the ensemble cast of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, the third film in the Singham franchise and the next film in the filmmaker’s cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Akshay was always a part of Singham Again as Sooryavanshi. It is a norm now for all three characters – Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi – to unite in all the cop dramas of Shetty. And last year, it was revealed that Tiger Shroff would be an additional cast member in Singham Again and that he would be playing an ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) named Satya.

Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashed with Maidaan at the box office. The main lead of the latter Ajay Devgn will be Akshay and Tiger’s co-star this time in Singham Again.

We don’t know whether Akshay and Tiger would share the screen in Singham Again. In case Bade Miyan Chote Miyan would have been a major success, the chances of the same would have been higher.

