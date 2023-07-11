While other details of the upcoming action entertainer are yet to be disclosed, #VD18 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on May 31, 2024.

Varun Dhawan to kick off the shoot for Atlee Kumar’s action-entertainer production on July 16 in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is ready to kick off his next project. After returning from Serbia following the completion of the international schedule of Citadel India, the actor is currently engrossed in the promotions of his movie, Bawaal. However, he will begin his shoot for his next project with Atlee Kumar on July 16, 2023, in Mumbai. The anticipated film promises to be an adrenaline-pumping action spectacle that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Varun Dhawan to kick off the shoot for Atlee Kumar’s action-entertainer production on July 16 in Mumbai

Now, as per a report in a publication, the actor will be kicking off the shoot next week in Mumbai. Producer Atlee Kumar will be present on the set for the shoot. Penned and helmed by filmmaker Kalees, the movie is set to be a high-octane rollercoaster ride filled with thrilling moments and larger-than-life action sequences. The project will be jointly produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

While other details of the upcoming action entertainer are yet to be disclosed, #VD18 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on May 31, 2024.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will star in Bawaal which is releasing on Prime Video on July 21. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, it stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Atlee Kumar is helming Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The prevue was out on Monday, July 10. The film releases on September 7, 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.