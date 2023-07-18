Anil Kapoor expresses delight as niece Shanaya Kapoor bags role in Mohanlal’s pan-India movie Vrushabha; says, “We are so happy to witness your dreams turning into reality”

Aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has landed a prestigious leading role in an upcoming pan-India film alongside the renowned actor Mohanlal. Shanaya's uncle, veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, expressed his immense joy and admiration for the young actress as she accomplished this remarkable milestone. Making her debut in the industry, Shanaya will star in the pan-India film titled Vrushabha alongside Mohanlal, with the project being backed by Ektaa Kapoor. Additionally, the film will feature Roshann Meka in a significant role.

Anil Kapoor expresses delight as niece Shanaya Kapoor bags role in Mohanlal’s pan-India movie Vrushabha; says, “We are so happy to witness your dreams turning into reality”

“Shanaya! This is a beginning like no other, and we are so happy to witness your dreams turning into reality. May this project be the first of many remarkable achievements in your shining career. We believe in you wholeheartedly, and we couldn't be more proud. Boundless love, unwavering support, and hearts bursting with pride, always!”

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor is the niece of actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. In addition, Shanaya shares an intimate connection with esteemed figures in the industry, including her cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, who have all achieved name in their acting careers.

The film will be a big-budget project with Shanaya playing a pivotal role. Zarah S Khan, and Roshann Meka will also be seen in supporting roles. Nanda Kishore will direct the film. AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms back it. The movie is set to go on floors this month and will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. Vrushabha is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Varun Mathur.

Also Read: Karan Johar admits ‘lineage benefit’ as Shanaya Kapoor bags Mohanlal’s Vrushabha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.