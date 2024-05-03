Brace yourselves, Kapil Sharma fans, as the comedian has wrapped up the first season of his much-anticipated Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The news was revealed by none other than Archana Puran Singh, who shared a photo through her Instagram stories, captioning it, "Season wrap."

Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show wraps up season 1

The confirmation of the show's sudden conclusion came from Archana herself, who spoke to Pinkvilla, saying, "Yes, we have wrapped up the shoot of season one of TGIKS; we shot the last episode of the season yesterday. It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey, and we had some amazing times on the sets."

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30, 2024, and within just two months, it has already bid farewell to its first season. The show welcomed a stellar lineup of guests, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and the legendary Aamir Khan.

The sudden wrap-up of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 1 may have left fans yearning for more, but Kapil Sharma's ability to bring laughter and joy remains unmatched. As the team bids farewell to this season, viewers eagerly await news of potential renewal or Kapil's next comedic venture to grace their screens.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma and gang celebrate success of The Great Indian Kapil Show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.