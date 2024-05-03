Applause Entertainment's highly anticipated series Gandhi is currently filming under the direction of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. This pivotal role is entrusted to the immensely talented Pratik Gandhi. This epic period drama promises to be a riveting portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi's life and perjuangan (Indonesian for struggle). The excitement builds as the makers unveil their impressive international cast. A diverse group of talented actors has been assembled to bring pivotal characters to life. Leading the charge is none other than Tom Felton, globally recognized for his iconic role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.

Harry Potter star Tom Felton joins Pratik Gandhi & Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi, international cast announced

Alongside Felton, the series boasts a constellation of stars. Actresses Libby Mai and Molly Wright will bring their talents to the screen, along with actors Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, “We are excited to bring together an exceptional ensemble cast from across the globe, each adding their own unique brilliance to this monumental tale. With Hansal Mehta at the helm, and the incomparable Pratik Gandhi embodying the spirit of Gandhi, we aim to propel our Indian series onto the global stage with resounding impact.”

Director Hansal Mehta, “Working with an exceptionally talented cast has been nothing but a privilege. The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he'd have on history and on our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life."

Tom Felton. “I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London. It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal & Pratik is an honour and pleasure.”

“We’re not trying to deify Gandhi, we see his story as a human story,” Mehta told Variety. “The biggest learning from all that is, however great the man is, you treat him like a human being first. And look at the person with his flaws… and you build that character. Shooting in the long form allows you to explore that person with almost 360 degrees. And from that, as an audience, you derive something that is connected to your own life. We treat him as a character, not as God, nor as a demon. Either you make him into a deity or make him a demon, we’re not doing that,” he said.

Gandhi is based on the renowned works of historian Ramchandra Guha, specifically "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, 1914-1948." The first season, comprised of eight hour-long episodes, will delve into the first 45 years of Gandhi's life. Subsequent seasons will explore the remaining chapters of his extraordinary journey.

Filming for season 1 is expected to wrap up in July 2024, with a streaming release slated for early 2025. While the specific platform remains undecided, initial discussions have been very promising. The series' in-depth exploration across multiple seasons promises a comprehensive and captivating portrayal of Gandhi's journey.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.