Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas pre-proponed to December 8, 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas pre-proponed to December 8, 2023

Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas pre-proponed to December 8, 2023

The film has been shot in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-awaited film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has got a new release date. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was set to be released on December 15, 2023, in both Hindi and Tamil. Now, the film will be released a week prior on December 8, 2023.

Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas pre-proponed to December 8, 2023; averts clash with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas pre-proponed to December 8, 2023

The makers made the official announcement on October 3, 2023. However, the film will face competition with two movies releasing prior to that week on December 1 – Animal and Sam Bahadur – starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, respectively.

Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg. The film has been shot in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be seen in cameos in the film.

ALSO READ: “Merry Christmas is not one, it’s two films,” clears director Sriram Raghavan; adds Hindi and Tamil versions are 95 per cent the same 

More Pages: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

