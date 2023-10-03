The makers of Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas also announced that their movie will release a week early too.

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, which was scheduled for December 15, 2023, has now been preponed to December 8, 2023. The film is an action saga directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Earlier this morning, the makers of Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas also announced that their movie will release a week early too. Now, both films will clash at the box office, once again.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha preponed to December 8, 2023; once again faces clash with Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

Dharma Productions on Tuesday shared the announcement and wrote, “Ladies & gentlemen, get ready as the engine of #Yodha is all revved up & ready to make its touchdown in cinemas on 8th December 2023!”

Last week, Bollywood Hungama learnt that Yodha, which is scheduled to release on December 15, will move to another date. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Yodha is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Karan realized that it’ll be difficult for Yodha to retain screens in the second week once Dunki and Salaar arrive in cinemas. Moreover, it’ll become challenging even for Dunki and Salaar’s distributors since theatres would not want to lose out on Yodha, especially if it does well.”

The source continued, “Karan Johar has a long association with Shah Rukh Khan, which is well known. Also, he’s close to Prabhas as well since KJo presented Baahubali series in Hindi. Hence, out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas, he has decided to bring Yodha on some other date.”

Starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions presents in association with Mentor Disciple Films, a Dharma Production film Yodha, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

