Vivek Oberoi's business partner Sanjay Saha has been arrested by the MIDC police in Mumbai for allegedly defrauding the actor of Rs 1.55 crore.

In a recent development, the Mumbai Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police have arrested Sanjay Saha, the proprietor of an event management company and a former business associate of renowned actor Vivek Oberoi. Saha stands accused of deceiving the actor of an estimated Rs 1.55 crore, according to a report by the Indian Express. Two additional suspects remain at large in connection with the case.

Vivek Oberoi's company, Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP, authorised CA Deven Bafna lodged a police complaint in July, alleging fraudulent activities by the partners of Anandita Entertainment LLP, including Sanjay Saha, Nandita Saha, Radhika Nanda, and others. Sanjay Saha was taken into custody on Sunday.

The actor's complaint contended that the accused induced him to invest in an event management and film production company, promising substantial profits. However, it is alleged that the funds were later misappropriated for personal gain by the accused.

Based on Oberoi's representative's complaint, the MIDC police filed charges against Saha, his mother Nandita, and Radhika under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention).

The interaction between Vivek Oberoi and Sanjay Saha began in 2020 when he and his wife, Priyanka, were considering closing their company, Oberoi Organic LLP. At that time, Oberoi entered into a partnership with Saha in the event organisation business within the film industry.

According to the police complaint, the name of Oberoi Organic LLP was changed to Anandita Entertainment LLP, as per their mutual understanding and agreements. This new entity was intended for organising events in the film industry and film production. Sanjay Saha, Nandita, and Radhika were also included as partners in Anandita Entertainment LLP, while Priyanka Oberoi resigned from her position.

Within six months, Vivek Oberoi stepped down as a partner in Anandita Entertainment LLP, transferring his 33.33 percent share and position to his firm, Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP.

By November 2021, the actor had invested Rs 95.72 lakh in Anandita Entertainment LLP. Subsequently, in February 2021, they embarked on producing the film Ganshe, with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui signing on and receiving a payment of Rs 51 lakh from Oberoi.

However, a close examination of investment records in early 2022 allegedly revealed Saha's misuse of the funds. When Oberoi inquired with the firm's manager, her account corroborated this discovery.

Saha, Nandita, and Radhika had allegedly diverted the firm's funds, totalling Rs 58.56 lakh, for personal expenditures such as insurance premiums, jewellery purchases, salaries, and more, as stated in the FIR. Additionally, Oberoi reportedly uncovered Saha's creation of another firm, "Anandita Studios Pvt. Ltd.," and misrepresentation to Zee5 regarding the production of Ganshe.

Upon learning of this fraud, Oberoi notified actor Siddiqui, who promptly reimbursed Rs 51 lakh to Oberoi, as disclosed in the police complaint. The complaint further contends that Saha and the other implicated parties misappropriated Rs 60 lakh, comprising payments received for Oberoi's guest appearances at various events and programs.

