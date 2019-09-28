The makers of the 2019 film Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are planning to make a sequel to the film. While the first film dealt with the concept of live-in relationships, focusing on people’s attitude towards it, the sequel will delve into the complexities of divorce in a family set-up.



Actress Kriti Sanon had hinted at the possibility of a Luka Chuppi 2 after the release of the first instalment. Now, as per reports producer Dinesh Vijan has also confirmed that it is on the cards.

Speaking to a daily, Dinesh Vijan said that the idea is to play around the theme -‘divorce sah parivar’. Talking further about the concept of the film he said that there will be chaos in a divorced couple’s life as the family is not aware of the divorce. This is similar to the first instalment, where the family were not aware that Kartik and Kriti’s character is in a live-in relationship.

Dinesh Vijan also said that they will take a year to write the film and then take matters ahead. The producer said that while there have seen many films revolving around live-in relationships, they infused the family angle in Luka Chuppi to make it more relatable and accessible to the audience. The first instalment worked well with the viewers and so the intention is to make Luka Chuppi 2 just as accessible with a twist. The makers are planning to rope in the previous cast along with new faces in the sequel.

