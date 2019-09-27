Bollywood Hungama

Twinkle Khanna opens up about the ideological difference between her and Akshay Kumar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has been married to actor Akshay Kumar for nearly two decades now. The two have always been in the public eye for their work. Akshay and Twinkle are also very active on social media and are two individuals with strong opinions of their own.

Recently, in an interaction with a media house, Twinkle Khanna opened up about the ideological difference between her and Akshay Kumar. While Akshay Kumar praises India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, Twinkle Khanna usually takes a dig at Modi (like doing a yoga pose). Taking a recent event into consideration, Twinkle Khanna had tweeted about saving the Aarey Forest in Mumbai, while Akshay Kumar had shared a video cheering the Metro.

However, Twinkle Khanna has always said that a married couple can have two different ideologies. She said that in the two decades that they have been married they have given several interviews and the only thing that is same is how different they are from each other. Twinkle Khanna also said that the only thing they have in common is that they both wake up early.

Also Read: Waheeda Rehman reveals one thing from her bucket list; Twinkle Khanna gets surprised 

