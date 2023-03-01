After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of ‘haveli’ will now open once again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aariyan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Geared up to tickle your funny bones with some thrill, the makers give a sneak peek of this mega announcement by dropping a quirky teaser.

Taking the fun and scare a notch higher, the trio will be making a promising reunion with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Starring Kartik Aaryan, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series, this horror comedy is slated to release in Diwali 2024. The makers unveiled a short teaser that gives a glimpse of how the aatma ‘entered’ the body of Kartik Aaryan.

Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar had opened up about the film saying, “We are definitely making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. We are right in the process of figuring out the gap that we need between part 2 and part 3. The expectations are sky high and we are now thinking about how to take the franchise forward. At the moment, we are jamming on the script. All the stakeholders are clear – the idea of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 needs to be big and unique. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an established franchise now, and there will be anticipation around it.”

Produced by T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, starring Kartik Aaryan, this family entertainer is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and it will be releasing in cinemas in Diwali 2024!

