Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir fame has said that he had to discontinue the movie after two days due to lack of demand.

Gaiety Galaxy’s Manoj Desai slams Akshay Kumar for visiting Kapil Sharma’s show for promotions amid box office failure; says Jab We Met’s re-release earned more than Selfiee

After Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar’s fifth movie Selfiee has failed at the box office in a row. As many have spoken about the actor’s failure at the box office, veteran film exhibitor and producer Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir fame has said that he had to discontinue the movie after two days due to lack of demand.

Gaiety Galaxy’s Manoj Desai slams Akshay Kumar for visiting Kapil Sharma’s show for promotions amid box office failure; says Jab We Met’s re-release earned more than Selfiee

Speaking to Filmi Fever, Desai said, “Selfiee toh udd gayi pehle do-teen din mein. Aap pehle choosy they. Aapki sab filmein dekh dekh ke itni khushi hoti thi. Bahut dukh ho raha hai mujhe. Public gaali deke jaati hai mujhe Selfiee ki wajah se. Jo mere jaan ne waale hain woh keh rahe hain ki, ‘Kya Desai saahab picture lagayi Selfiee ussey achcha toh Shahid-Kareena ki Jab We Met laga dete achcha collection de rahi hai.’ Selfiee se achcha collection 16 saal purani picture Jab We Met de rahi hai, aapko sochna chahiye aap kahaan hain.”

He added, “Woh s**le Kapil Sharma ke show me aap parso gaye the, kya mila? Ullu ka patha hai wo toh, usko kamaana hai, Sony se maal milta hai. Public ko bewakoof banana hai, public ko hasana hai! Aap kya ghadi ghadi udhar jaa rahe hai? Aapka kuch usme investment hai? Wo toh Salman Khan ka show hai. Aap kya jaate hai Kapil ke sath? Mere dosto meri public ne kitna bola hai Akshay Kumar ji ghadi ghadi us show pe jaate hai, unko shobha deta hai? Ab mai aapko puchta hu, aapko shobha deta hai?”

The Gaiety Galaxy executive director said that Kapil Sharma has invited him three times to his show. “Kabhi tumhari tareef karta hai, kabhi kachra karta hai. Ye aapko shobha deta hai? Kamaal kar rahe ho, kya ho gaya hai? What is wrong with you?” he questioned Akshay Kumar.

Selfiee opened to Rs. 2.55 crore collection on February 24 and collected Rs. 10.35 crore in its opening weekend.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.