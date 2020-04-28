Bollywood Hungama

Karan Johar to speak with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during live interactive series, Heart To Heart

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Karan Johar to speak with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during live interactive series, Heart To Heart

The Art of Living Foundation and #ChangeWithin, the social interface of creative artists from film fraternity is launching a unique live interactive series, Heart To Heart with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the 29th of April’20, Wednesday at 5.00 PM. Most loved filmmaker Karan Johar is going to be the first host in a very enlightening chat show series Heart To Heart with Global Humanitarian and Spiritual Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Karan Johar to speak with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during live interactive series, Heart To Heart

“The show aims to reach out to more than 100 million people as audience in over 140 countries to uplift the spirit of the human kind. The series will have 10 episodes with 10 different credible hosts from the film fraternity to interact on a range of topics right from Life, Relationships, Inclusiveness, Belonging, Family, Love, Success, Health and Mental Well Being, Stress, Loss, Spirituality, hope and courage in the difficult times to the anxious moments during the ongoing pandemic”, confirmed Mr. Mahaveer Jain the brain behind this show.

The Art of Living Foundation confirmed that Gurudev Sri Sri will be giving his reflections on all kinds of questions concerning life and being faced by people all across. The intent of the show is to spread positivity, optimism, hope, peace and love during such testing times. A candid, witty, heart-to-heart conversation with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is being attempted in the show.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar apologises profusely for showing insensitivity through his social media posts amid lockdown

