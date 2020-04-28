Mohit Suri might not have a cent per cent success track record but one can’t deny that his films have had a huge impact overall. He started off with a smart erotic thriller Zeher, which capitalized on Emraan Hashmi’s serial kisser image which had become big after the release of Murder. His movies like Woh Lamhe and Awarapan didn’t work while Kalyug was a semi-hit but all these films are memorable today for its content and of course, remarkable music. Between 2011 and 2014, Mohit Suri gave two super-hits in the form of Murder 2 and Ek Villain and a blockbuster in the form of Aashiqui 2. Sadly, this was followed by a flop, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and a semi-hit, Half Girlfriend. This year however, he sprang back into the top league with Malang. It didn’t start off on an encouraging note but its word of mouth was positive due to which it sustained well in cinemas.

Even before Malang released, Mohit Suri had already landed up with another exciting project, the sequel to Ek Villain. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor, the star cast comprises of his Malang lead actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. While the shooting of the film is in limbo due to the lockdown, there’s has been a significant development with regards to the film’s title. A source says, “The film was earlier titled Ek Villain 2. But now it’s called Do Villain. It makes sense for this new title as it’s the part 2 of the franchise. Also, as Mohit said while announcing the film that it is about a fight between bad versus worse, and in other words a tale of villain versus villain. He also confirmed that both Aditya and John are playing negative characters. As a result, the team decided to zero in on Do Villain as the title.”

Recently, it was also reported that Mohit Suri wants to create his own universe comprising of villains, leading to a final showdown. A trade source opines, “It’s an exciting idea. After Do Villain, Mohit might come up with Teen Villain and Chaar Villain. And then all of them will come together, Avengers-style! It’s praiseworthy that he’s thinking of something new, that too in the commercial cinema space.”

Ek Villain released in 2014 and featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. It’s the story of a lover who goes all out when a serial killer kills the girl he loved and transformed him for the better. The film had generated tremendous buzz due to its hit songs, trailers, youthful vibe and coming together of Mohit and Shraddha after the monstrous hit Aashiqui 2. Yet, the industry and trade was shocked as the film took a fabulously high opening of Rs. 16.72 crores. In its lifetime, it collected a huge Rs. 105.62 crores.

