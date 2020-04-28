Kriti Sanon debuted with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti and has given some commendable performances ever since. Being from a non-filmy background, Kriti Sanon in her recent interview with a leading tabloid revealed that she never planned to become an actress. She was an engineer and was not rooting for acting as a career option.

Since she’s an outsider and reveals that she has had relatives and friends telling her to steer clear from the industry. They advised her to not take it seriously since a lot of people came in every day to become a star. They also warned her of how the industry is a bad place but now that she’s successful, the same people come to congratulate her.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Second Innings, and MiMi. Kriti Sanon also revealed that she’s struggling to get back in shape after she put on a little weight for MiMi.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer to be titled as Second Innings