Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.03.2020 | 12:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Kapil Dev bio-pic to get an angrezi spin?

BySubhash K. Jha

Is Kabir Khan’s 83, the sports drama about India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup Series, about to get an international spin? It is reliably learnt that the film is being readied in the English language as well as the original Hindi.

Kapil Dev bio-pic to get an angrezi spin?

Reveals the source, “It makes sense to have an angrezi version of ’83 since Kapil Dev has fans all over the world. The story of his triumph at the 1983 World Cup is of interest to his fans across the world. So yes, an international English version of 83 is being considered.”

83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev while Ranveer real-life wife plays Kapil Dev’s better-half Romi Dev.

Also Read: SCOOP: Grand trailer launch of Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83 PUT ON HOLD due to Coronavirus scare?

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nearly three years after going on floors,…

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra shoot…

Shah Rukh Khan to play a scientist in Ranbir…

Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan reveals…

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya to…

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals that Amitabh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification